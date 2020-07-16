Counting On fans want Jinger Duggar to have her own show — Will Jim Bob allow it?

Counting On fans want a Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo show. A spin-off of their California adventures could be a hit for the TLC network.

As the Duggar children get older, viewers believe that Jinger is the most authentic. The recent scenes of her shopping in Beverly Hills with Jana Duggar and spending $300 on a blazer were some of the most-talked-about.

Should Jinger Duggar get a Counting On spin-off?

During the new season of Counting On, viewers have spoken out about Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo being their favorite to watch. They saw them on their journey to California following Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake, which included Jeremy jumping off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

One viewer suggested TLC make a show about Jinger and Jeremy, revealing they don’t care about the other Duggars. Another viewer revealed it was nice to watch Jinger and not someone whose self-worth is about the number of children they have.

The adventures that Jinger Duggar has been on since marrying Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. She moved to Laredo and began her journey as his wife. Counting On fans were interested to see what was happening in her life, and from there, Jinger began growing in popularity.

Would Jim Bob Duggar allow a spin-off for Jinger Duggar?

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Jim Bob Duggar and his hold on the Duggar children and Counting On. Derick Dillard revealed that his father-in-law didn’t pay for being on the show, which was one of the reasons he and Jill Duggar walked away from Counting On.

Arguably, Jinger Duggar is one of the biggest assets of the show. She is the rebellious one who wears pants and dyes her hair. The move to California was highly publicized, and her adventures are already drawing in viewers.

Read More Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are morphing into foodies while in California

Getting Jim Bob Duggar to allow Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo to branch off on their own may be hard. The Duggar empire has been growing for decades and with more weddings and babies in the future, splitting things up may be worse for it.

Her style and life draw the most interest from viewers. This season, Jinger will reveal she is expecting again only to miscarry a short time later. Currently, she is expecting her second child and will welcome a little girl in November.

Fans want to see more of Jinger Duggar, and if it is in the form of a spin-off, even better!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.