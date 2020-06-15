Jinger Duggar cradles baby bump as Counting On fans gush over her

Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself in a cute little dress while cradling her baby bump. Counting On fans are gushing over how beautiful and happy she looks in the post.

This will be Jinger’s second child. She is due in November after experiencing a miscarriage last November shortly after telling her family about the pregnancy. Now, the reality star is showing off her growing bump and followers are here for it.

Counting On fans gush over Jinger Duggar

For her Monday post, Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself looking joyful. She talked about a bible verse, pushing forth her agenda of being joyful.

Several followers commented about how pretty the Counting On star looked. Jinger has been upping her fashion game since moving to California, often garnering attention for her outfits in photos both she and Jeremy Vuolo have shared.

Exuding joy is what the photo shows followers. Jinger Duggar cradling her baby bump in a photo that is bright and warm is one of the more recent standout photos shared by the reality star.

She and Jeremy have shared several professional-looking photos over the last several months, but this one garnered plenty of positive attention and compliments.

What will Jinger’s storyline be on Counting On?

With the new season of Counting On just a few weeks away, Jinger Duggar has to increase her social media presence. The announcement of her joint podcast with Jeremy Vuolo and her pregnancy were both perfectly timed to drum up interest.

Her miscarriage will also be discussed as her telling Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was filmed for the show. Jinger revealed that shortly after the announcement was made, she lost the baby. Now, she is expecting her second child and is due in November, almost one year from the loss.

Back in February, Jinger Duggar flew back to Arkansas and spent the weekend with her sisters. There was speculation that she was announcing a pregnancy, which may have been the case. This was shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming and leading to some parts being self-shot by the Duggars.

As Jinger moves through this next season of life, she is keeping fans up to date on social media. This was the first picture of her growing baby bump since the shoot announcing her pregnancy was put up.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.