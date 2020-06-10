Counting On 2020 return date change: When will the show return to TLC?

Counting On is returning, but the premiere date and time have changed. It will be back on Tuesday, July 7, instead of the initially revealed date of Tuesday, June 30.

Viewers have been waiting for months for another installment of the Duggar family and all of their life events. Last fall is when Counting On went off the air, and now, it will be back in time for your summer viewing pleasure.

Why did TLC change the premiere date for Counting On?

The network announced earlier today that Counting On had a new premiere date. It is only a week delayed, but there were no further details given.

Nothing has changed as far as the trailer goes either.

That was tacked on to the announcement and showed a variety of what Counting On fans can expect when the show returns in July.

What will be shown in the upcoming season of Counting On?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be giving viewers a look inside their Los Angeles home. She reveals her pregnancy to her parents by video chat, only to find out shortly after that she was having a miscarriage.

Jinger announced she is once again expecting and is due with her new daughter in November.

Some of the births from the 2019 Duggar baby boom will also be featured. Birth specials for Lauren Swanson, Kendra Caldwell, and Abbie Grace Burnett have already aired, but some of the footage will be reused.

Anna Duggar confirmed that Maryella’s birth would not feature on Counting On earlier this week.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were noticeably missing from the Counting On promo photo. It appears they have decided to appear less on the show and promote their happenings on social media instead.

There will also be plenty of family moments documented, as well. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were featured throughout the trailer. Some discussion about a family scavenger hunt was also part of it, as well.

Competitiveness runs deep with the Duggars.

Finally, Jana Duggar will address her boyfriend, or lack thereof, on Counting On. She discusses it while getting her hair done while Abbie looks on.

Will she reveal there is a courtship brewing, or will it be just another slight nod to being single swept under the rug?

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.