When will Counting On return to TLC in 2020? Season premiere date announced

Counting On is returning to TLC in June with a brand new season.

It has been several months since the show has been on the small screen, and now, fans will get a chance to see what the Duggar family has been up to.

After welcoming all of those baby girls last year, the Duggar family has grown by leaps and bounds. 2019 saw four little ones born, and 2020 is shaping up to come in a close second.

When does Counting On return?

The official return date for Counting On is Tuesday, June 30. The show will join OutDaughtered and Sweet Home Sextuplets on the same night.

Filming took place over the last several months. Some of the women will still be pregnant when Counting On airs, including Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson.

TLC typically films several months in advance, and when the show returns to the air, many of the things shown will have already come to pass.

What will be shown on the new season of Counting On?

At this point, there is a lot of material for the new season of Counting On. Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she was expecting her second child earlier this year. It will be her rainbow baby after she suffered a devastating loss at around 20 weeks last summer.

Earlier today, Jinger Duggar revealed she was expecting her second child following a miscarriage last year. She is due in November, but her announcement to her family before she lost her pregnancy will be featured on Counting On.

COVID-19 will also be discussed on the show. The Duggars made masks for the families and delivered them to their doorsteps. Some of the footage will be self-shot, which is different than what the family is used to.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will be a big part of the season, as well. They have several confessional scenes in the Counting On super-tease. Michelle reveals she is looking forward to more grandbabies in the coming months.

Jana Duggar is put on the spot as she gets her hair done when the stylist asks about a boyfriend. Will there be courting news for Jana this season?

Fans will also get to see some of the births again as well. Abbie Grace Burnett, Kendra Caldwell, and Lauren Swanson welcoming their daughters will be shown on the new season as well.

Their birth specials have already aired, but some of the same footage has been added.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.