Sweet Home Sextuplets Season 3 premiere date: When will the Waldrops return to TLC?

Season 3 of Sweet Home Sextuplets is headed to TLC just in time for the summer! After Courtney Waldrop confirmed the family would be back last December, the premiere date has finally been revealed.

The Waldrops will be returning to the small screen on June 16. They will follow OutDaughtered on Tuesday nights, which has been consistent with past seasons.

What can viewers expect from Season 3 of Sweet Home Sextuplets?

It is going to be a busy season for the family of 11. With the Waldrops going through home renovations, there’s a possible move into a smaller space while the work is done, which could bring a whole lot of chaos.

Sweet Home Sextuplets will follow the Waldrops as they embark on the “terrible two” journey with the sextuplets. Potty training is also on the radar for the family. With six toddlers trying to learn to use the potty and two parents, the odds are stacked against them.

With their home being renovated, having 11 people in a mobile home might add more tension to the already-chaotic life they live. The Waldrops have a big decision to make about whether they will make the move to the 1,500-square-foot mobile home or remain in their home while it is being worked on.

Birthdays will also play a role in Season 3 of Sweet Home Sextuplets. With all of the kids’ birthdays around the same time, Courtney and Eric Waldrop will have to decide if throwing one party will suffice, or if they will lose out on making the kids feel special. Nine kids will be a lot to handle, but a party extravaganza may be the solution the family has been hoping for.

And if you think all of that will be chaotic, the Waldrops are adding pre-school into the mix. The sextuplets will be attending school early to help with the development and meeting milestones. Courtney and Eric will have to manage even crazier schedules than they had before.

When will Season 3 of Sweet Home Sextuplets debut?

The premiere is set for Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Courtney Waldrop confirmed that they would be returning at the end of 2019, citing a summer season.

Now, Sweet Home Sextuplets fans have a date and can look forward to another round of the family.

Sweet Home Sextuplets returns Tuesday, June 16, at 10/9c on TLC.