Sweet Home Sextuplets Season 3: When will the Waldrops return to TLC?

Sweet Home Sextuplets will be back for a third season on TLC. Courtney Waldrop announced the exciting news on Instagram last week.
The Waldrop family has been on TLC for two seasons already, and viewers have fallen in love with them. Courtney and Eric have a beautiful love story, blessed with two sets of multiples on top of a singleton.
TLC introduced the family when they filmed a special about the months and days leading up to the birth of the Waldrop sextuplets. Their gender reveal, and the doctor’s appointments filmed, and when the show received overwhelming interest, the network renewed it.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Finally I can officially say…..There will be a 3rd Season of “Sweet Home Sextuplets”🥰🥰🥰 We are excited and have already started filming!! I do not have a date of when the Season will premier BUT I will say it will be around Spring/Summer. Get ready there are SO many things happening this season!! The babies are at the age now that things are getting really fun and really crazy!!🤗😝🤗 #godsdivinenine #sweethomesextuplets #memories #miracles #lovemysweetfamily #busylife #enjoyingeverymoment
Along with Courtney and Eric, there are nine children. Sailor is the oldest Waldrop sibling, followed by twins Wells and Bridge. The sextuplets are Layke, Blu, and Tag for the boys, and Rayne, Rivers, and Rawlings for the girls.
They are a busy bunch with unique names, something that has made the family highly brandable.
With a third season confirmed, there are plenty of exciting moments on the way. The sextuplets will be turning two this month, and they have been all over the place.
From walking everywhere to getting into things, Eric and Courtney certainly have their hands full.
Cannot believe in 9 days these sweet babies will be turning 2!! This picture was from their ONE YEAR OLD Birthday party which feels like it was yesterday!! How can it be that 2 years has almost past since these little miracles were born!! No matter how crazy life may be right now we are thankful every second God chose us to be their Mommy and Daddy!!💗💙💗 #godsdivinenine #miraclebabies #blessings #momlife #boymom #girlmom #birthday
It was revealed that the Waldrops are currently filming. Season 3 of Sweet Home Sextuplets is expected to be back sometime in late spring or early summer.
Without knowing how long they have been filming or when it will wrap, the end of May 2020 or the beginning of June 2020 seems like a reasonable estimation for a return.
As fans wait for another round of cuteness overload from the Waldrop family, they can follow them on social media. Courtney is good about updating her page and sharing special moments from the babies and big boys’ lives.
Sweet Home Sextuplets will return to TLC in 2020.