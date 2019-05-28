Where is Sweet Home Sextuplets filmed? Find out where the Waldrops live

Sweet Home Sextuplets just returned to TLC for another season. The Waldrop family stole viewers’ hearts when they introduced their brood to the world, and that left some fans wondering where Sweet Home Sextuplets takes place.

During Season 1, the Waldrops revealed they live in Albertville, Alabama. Given the title of the show, that should have been easy to figure out. The town itself is small and has somewhat of a homey feel.

The sextuplets were born in Huntsville, Alabama, which is roughly 50 miles from where the Waldrop family resides. The distance was somewhat of a concern in the beginning because of their high-risk pregnancy with the sextuplets.

Fortunately, Courtney and Eric Waldrop were successfully and safely able to deliver the babies at the hospital.

Currently, the Waldrops are still filming in Albertville. The couple has been through a lot since meeting in junior high and, from their wedding to a family of 11, Courtney and Eric have a lot on their plate.

They appear to be pros though, considering they welcomed a set of twins before the sextuplets.

Courtney and Eric Waldrop have nine children — three girls and six boys. Season 2 will chronicle their life, and this time, the babies are much more mobile than when viewers last saw them.

Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.