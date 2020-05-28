Jinger Duggar reveals she is expecting rainbow baby after miscarriage

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be adding to their family. The couple announced today that they are expecting their second child.

The Counting On couple talked to People and revealed that Jinger suffered a miscarriage last year. It wasn’t made public, but it will be part of the upcoming season of Counting On, which debuts at the end of June.

How far along is Jinger Duggar?

Currently, Jinger Duggar is 15 weeks pregnant. She is expecting another baby girl. Felicity Vuolo will celebrate her second birthday in July, making the siblings a little over two years apart.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

While a due date has not been officially announced, Jinger Duggar is likely due around November 20, 2020.

The newest Vuolo baby girl will be born among several cousins who were born last November during the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Both Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo talked about how they have been getting checkups regularly to make sure this pregnancy is going well.

At this point, they felt that announcing their newest blessing was right.

What will be featured on Counting On?

It has been a day of news for the Duggar family. Jinger and Jeremy announced they are expecting after a miscarriage, and Counting On has a return date.

Next season, Jinger Duggar will announce to her family that she and Jeremy are expecting their second child. Unfortunately, that was the baby they miscarried.

They made the announcement with a gingerbread house on facetime while their family back in Arkansas was enjoying their family fun night now.

The next day, Jinger lost the baby.

Shortly after their loss, the couple fell pregnant again. This time, things are going well. Jinger has passed the 12-week mark, which is when most miscarriages happen.

At 15 weeks, there are still slight chances, but the Counting On couple felt comfortable announcing the news.

There will be other fun Duggar events shown when the show returns to TLC. It has been several months since the family has been on television, and fans are looking forward to seeing what is next for the married couples.

Another new baby was also added to the 2020 count for Duggar grandchildren. Jinger Duggar will now join Joy-Anna Duggar as the two pregnant women in the family.

Both are expecting little girls.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.