Duggar baby boom 2019: How old are the Duggar granddaughters now?

Last year there was a huge Duggar baby boom. Several of the women were pregnant at the same time, with three of them giving birth within weeks of one another.

Counting On fans watched as four new baby girls joined the family from Duggar pregnancies in 2019.

Joy-Anna Duggar miscarried her daughter in June after announcing her pregnancy in the spring. Abbie Grace Burnett also welcomed a daughter, but she was born just a few days into 2020.

How old are the Duggar grandchildren born in 2019?

There were four new Duggar girls born in 2019.

Jessa Duggar was the first one to welcome her daughter. Ivy Jane Seewald was born on May 26, 2019. She just celebrated her first birthday and is the oldest Duggar cousin born last year.

Next, Kendra Caldwell welcomed her first daughter. She already shares a son with Joseph Duggar, but this time, they got a girl. Addison Renee Duggar was born on November 2, 2019. She is currently six months old and joins Ivy Jane in the cousin circle.

Lauren Swanson welcomed her rainbow baby almost exactly a week after Kendra Caldwell had Addison. Bella Milagro Duggar was born on November 8, 2019. She is the third baby to be born during the Duggar baby boom last year.

Lauren took her miscarriage with her first pregnancy hard, and having Bella was an emotional experience for her. Bella is currently six months old.

Finally, Anna Duggar welcomed her sixth child. Maryella Hope Duggar was born on November 27, 2019. She rounded out the Duggar baby boom of 2019 and became the youngest of six siblings.

Her name is a nod to Grandma Mary Duggar, who died in June 2019. Maryella just celebrated her six-month milestone.

Will 2021 be similar to the Duggar baby boom last year?

Right now, Joy-Anna Duggar is the only member of the family who has confirmed she is expecting.

Typically, there is at least a year and a few months before another child is born. This will be the second child for Joy and Austin Forsyth.

If everything follows the pattern it did last year, there could be another baby boom in store for Counting On fans next year.

Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar are the only two who have not added to their family over the last couple of years. Will they be part of the next round?

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.