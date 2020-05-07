Joy-Anna Duggar debuts growing baby bump in ‘Pardon My Bump’ shirt

Joy-Anna Duggar is officially 25 weeks pregnant. The reality star showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram earlier today.

This pregnancy is special for Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth. They announced they were expecting several weeks ago via a YouTube announcement. Their little girl is expected to arrive mid-August.

Counting On star is over halfway through her pregnancy

Revealing that she was expecting again was a big deal for Joy-Anna Duggar. She documented several moments for her YouTube announcement, including a gender reveal.

Hitting the 25-week mark is a huge deal for the Counting On star. She has passed the mark where she lost her daughter last summer and continues to keep on going with a healthy girl. Joy-Anna has shared ultrasound photos and relished in the news that things with this pregnancy are going well.

Earlier this week, Austin Forsyth shared a family photo where Joy-Anna Duggar’s growing baby bump was evident. Counting On fans gushed over how adorable she looked. The glow was unmistakable.

Rainbow baby in August

The little girl Joy-Anna is carrying is her rainbow baby. She is technically the couple’s third child but will be the second child they can raise after losing her sister last June.

Gideon will be a big brother when August rolls around. He has been busy keeping Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth on their toes. Yesterday, the young mom revealed it was “one of those days” when she shared a photo of the toddler spilling milk all over the counter and floor.

Last June, Joy-Anna Duggar announced she lost the baby girl she was expecting in the fall. The announcement came days after it happened. Joy-Anna explained that when they had gone in for their 20-week ultrasound, their daughter no longer had a heartbeat.

In the following days, it was announced that they had chosen the name Annabell Elise for their little girl. She was reportedly buried on Austin’s family’s property a few weeks later in a spot where they could go and spend time.

Currently, Joy-Anna is the only Duggar daughter who has announced a pregnancy. There was speculation that the quarantine would cause another Duggar baby boom like in 2019, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Joy will be welcoming her baby in the late summer, and she will be the second Duggar granddaughter born this year.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.