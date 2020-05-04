Joy-Anna Duggar glows in new family photo featuring growing baby bump

Joy-Anna Duggar is glowing in the new family pic shared by Austin Forsyth. After a tough year, this couple is pulling it together nicely.

Pregnancy agrees with Joy-Anna as she shows off her growing bump. Standing with her husband and son makes the reality star shine a little brighter these days.

Austin shares an updated family photo

Counting On fans have watched as Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have shared their love story. From courting to having their first child, everything has been filmed for the world to see.

Joy-Anna was the baby of the first group of Duggar sisters, and now, she is getting ready to welcome another child into the world.

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna revealed that she was expecting on her YouTube channel. After weeks of filming, the Duggar daughter confirmed that she and Austin would be adding to their family in August.

After all that they lost in 2019, this is going to be their year.

Austin Forsyth shared the family photo on Instagram. It showcases Joy-Anna Duggar’s growing baby bump and her glow.

She wears pregnancy well, letting the world see that she is growing a little human inside of that belly. The smiles they are wearing tells the story of love.

This is something that has been apparent for these two since the beginning.

When will Joy-Anna Duggar welcome her new baby?

This summer, Joy-Anna will welcome a new baby girl into the world. She announced that she is due in August 2020. Currently, she is the only Duggar who is expecting at the moment.

Last summer, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth lost their daughter Annabell. At around 20 weeks, a routine ultrasound found the little girl no longer had a heartbeat.

The couple grieved and shared their tremendous loss with family and friends.

It was a rough year for the couple.

Joy-Anna’s Grand Mary Duggar passed away unexpectedly, and a few weeks later, they had to bury their little girl. On top of that, she was pregnant with several of her sisters-in-law, all of whom welcomed little girls in November and January.

As Joy-Anna Duggar embraces the next few months of pregnancy and celebrates the impending arrival of a baby girl, she is glowing with love.

She and Austin Forsyth share a love that radiates through their son, and soon, their daughter.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.