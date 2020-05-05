Joy-Anna Duggar’s new photo has Counting On fans joking about ‘crying over spilled milk’

Joy-Anna Duggar shared it has been “one of those mornings” earlier today on Instagram. Being a mother to a curious toddler comes with its challenges, and the Counting On star got a look at it firsthand.

Gideon helped himself to a gallon of milk, and the result was an Instagram-worthy photo. Joy-Anna shared her morning with followers, many of them revealing they have been there before.

Counting On fans joke about ‘crying over spilled milk’

Once the photo of Gideon dumping milk all over the counter was posted to Instagram, the comments began flowing. Many followers admitted to being there a time or two, even saying they would have shared the photo just like Joy-Anna Duggar did.

Several of the comments made light of the saying, “Don’t cry over spilled milk.” It means there is no use in being upset over a situation that can’t be changed or has already happened. This particular photo fits that perfectly, ironically, also containing a decent amount of spilled milk all over the counter.

The adorable tot was standing on a stool in just a diaper as he poured out the gallon of milk all over the counter. It was all over the counter, the stools, and on the floor. Joy-Anna didn’t elaborate on how much of the milk Gideon managed to spill, but it wasn’t a small amount by any means.

Gideon is going to be a big brother

Back in February, Gideon Forsyth turned two. He is officially in his “terrible twos” phase. The photo of him on the counter with the milk will be a memory Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will have forever.

In just a few short months, Gideon will be a big brother. Joy-Anna will be welcoming a little girl in August. The news was revealed earlier this year through a video on YouTube. She documented her journey from finding out she was expecting through the gender reveal for her family.

Moments like the spilled milk are the moments of motherhood that are remembered. Counting On fans laughed with Joy-Anna this morning when she shared a rough patch in her day. There wasn’t much criticism, and it was mostly moms banding together.

Even though Joy-Anna Duggar isn’t filming Counting On right now, both she and Austin Forsyth have been updating their social media and adding videos to their YouTube channel regularly.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.