Joy-Anna Duggar shares selfie with Gideon and Counting On fans gush over him

Joy-Anna Duggar returned to Instagram after a week-long break with a sweet photo of Gideon that has everyone talking.

Out of all of the Duggar grandchildren, Gideon Forsyth is one that gets a lot of attention. He is an incredibly happy kid, and many of the photos shared by Joy-Anna include him smiling or laughing.

Counting On fans gush over Gideon

The most recent photo shared by Joy-Anna Duggar is a selfie with Gideon in the back happily buckled into his car seat. He is smiling and happy as usual, which has the comment section going crazy over how adorable he looks.

Gideon is a clone of his dad, Austin Forsyth. They look so similar, and it is clear the toddler resembles his father’s side of the family and less of the Duggars.

He celebrated his second birthday earlier this year, and in just a few months, he will be promoted to big brother when his little sister is born.

Followers still can’t get over how cute Gideon Forsyth is, even as a toddler. Joy-Anna’s little boy is getting all of the attention, and his smile spans from ear to ear.

Counting On fans are gushing over him with compliments about how adorable the little boy is.

What is Joy-Anna Duggar doing while quarantined?

Currently, Joy-Anna is pregnant with her rainbow baby. She announced she was expecting a few weeks ago. It was revealed that she and Austin Forsyth are expecting a little girl who is due in August.

It has been a rough year for Duggar and her husband. The couple lost their second child last June. At their 20-week ultrasound, it was revealed that the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

They announced the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Last week, Joy-Anna Duggar shared an update about her pregnancy, along with an ultrasound. Everything is going well with the new baby, which is great news for the couple.

Gideon Forsyth will be two and a half years old when the new baby arrives.

After a tough year for Joy-Anna and Austin, Counting On fans are enjoying seeing Gideon grow and waiting for updates on her current pregnancy.

The couple moved into a new home last year just before Christmas. A lot has changed in one year, but there is plenty more to look forward to as their family grows.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.