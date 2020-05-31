Jana Duggar wants a boyfriend and Counting On fans are ready to see her court

Jana Duggar getting married is on the top of Counting On fans’ wishlist. It looks like she is interested in a boyfriend now, which has piqued plenty of interest.

While it doesn’t look like she is courting right now, it is something she is interested in for the future. Jana talked about it to her hairdresser in the super-teaser for the new season of Counting On.

What did Jana Duggar say about courting?

In the upcoming season of Counting On, Jana Duggar talks about having a boyfriend. Typically, the reality star avoids talk about her personal life, so this will be a welcome change.

During a scene where Jana is getting her hair done while Abbie Grace Burnett and Grace Duggar are with her, the hairdresser asks her about a boyfriend. After some awkward moments, Jana said, “I wouldn’t mind it.” The stylist even compliments her, telling Duggar she is cute.

Hearing Jana Duggar talk about a boyfriend or relationship on the show is a huge step. Counting On fans have been wondering when she will get married, or even just announce a courtship. At this point, Jana is the only adult Duggar daughter not married with children.

Courtship rumors for Jana Duggar

Rumors are constantly following Jana Duggar around. Her relationship status is what everyone wants to know about, and playing coy hasn’t helped squash the curiosity among viewers.

Over the last few years, Jana has been linked to two men. Lawson Bates is the most frequent man she is linked to because of the time the Duggars and Bates families spend together. Jana has been seen hanging out with him, including doing disaster relief together as well.

The other man was Tim Tebow. It has been quite some time since they were reportedly linked, but he is now married. Jana Duggar won’t be Mrs. Tim Tebow, but ruling out Lawson Bates would be too soon.

There have also been rumors about her sexuality. Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie have been talked about a lot because they spend a lot of time together. At one point, it was speculated that Jim Bob Duggar was worried about the friendship between the two women.

Laura and Jana went to Las Vegas some time ago, which sparked up the old rumors. The two often spend time with several of Jana’s other siblings as well. It is unlikely the two are romantically involved, but with the way things have been going, it wasn’t ruled out.

Happiness is what Counting On fans want for Jana Duggar. Hopefully, she finds it this season.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.