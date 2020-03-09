Jana Duggar spends time with Lawson Bates: Are they courting for real this time?

Jana Duggar and Lawson Bates spent time together over the weekend and the courting rumors are heating up again.

She was visiting Carlin Bates and her new little girl Layla. Along with Jana Duggar, Johannah Duggar was also present. The news of their visit has Bates and Duggar fans up in arms about the courtship they have wanted forever.

Lawson Bates and Jana Duggar reunite

Every time Lawson Bates and Jana Duggar are in close proximity, the “are they courting” talk begins. This hangout was no different, and now, the whispers are getting louder.

Lawson Bates and Jana Duggar have been rumored to be together on and off for years. The two often are in the same place at the same time, but nothing has ever come of it. This time though, there is something different.

Johannah Duggar with Jana Duggar has raised the suspicion a little higher. The eldest Duggar daughter has traveled on her own before, so why is her younger sister along for the ride?

That part has piqued interest and added to the assumption there may be something between Lawson Bates and Jana Duggar.

The photo of Jana Duggar holding Layla came from an Instagram story shared by Carlin Bates. She was filming a card game between the friends, where Lawson Bates and Jana were both taking part.

Johannah Duggar was sitting strategically placed between her big sister and Lawson.

Could there be a courtship between Lawson Bates and Jana Duggar?

While nothing will likely come of their hangout, both Bates and Duggar fans would love a courtship between the families. It has been heavily discussed among the fan bases, but as of now, nothing has happened.

In the Duggar family, there has only been one announced failed courtship. That was Josiah Duggar and Marjorie Jackson. The two called it quits back in 2015, shortly after Josh Duggar’s personal life put the family in a media frenzy.

When it comes to the Bates family, there have been several failed courtships. The reasons varied, but the same outcomes all came to pass.

Pairing up one of their sons with a Duggar daughter would be a huge win. With Jana Duggar being the only available daughter, things between her and Lawson Bates would be a dream for the family.

With yet another encounter between Jana Duggar and Lawson Bates, this could really be the time they announce a courtship.

It would be a dream come true for fans, and it would give the Duggar daughter a break from courting and marriage headlines for a brief while.