Jim Bob Duggar is allegedly worried about Jana Duggar and her ‘relationship’ with Laura DeMasie

Jana Duggar is reportedly causing Jim Bob Duggar some grief where her love life is concerned. She recently turned 30 and remains unmarried.

There have been several rumors circulating over the last few years about Jana’s personal life. She has not settled down yet and always cites she is waiting for “Mr. Right” when asked.

While there hasn’t been a public courting, it is believed that several men have attempted to woo the Duggar daughter.

Is there more to Jana’s friendship with Laura DeMasie?

According to The Hollywood Gossip that had an exclusive source, Jim Bob Duggar is worried about how close Jana Duggar is to her best friend, Laura DeMasie.

Speculation about Jana’s sexuality has been making headlines for years. She has not shown any interest in men and spends a lot of her free time with Laura.

The two have gone on trips together with other friends and members of the Duggar family several times.

She has never spoken publicly to deny the rumors that she is in love with Laura DeMasie, and it is unlikely that she ever will.

The source told the publication that Jim Bob is frustrated with his eldest daughter because she isn’t married and building a family yet. All of the other adult Duggar daughters are married and have at least one child.

Unfortunately, until Jana Duggar is ready to discuss her life with the public, no one will know for sure why she is still single.

She appears to be happy and enjoying the life she is living, including helping her mom at the Duggar compound with the younger children.

Who else has Jana Duggar been linked to romantically?

Lawson Bates is the biggest name that keeps circulating when anyone mentions Jana Duggar and courting. The Bates family and the Duggar family have been friends for years.

Joy-Anna’s best friend is Carlin. The other children have interacted and become friends over the years as well.

Despite the many circulating rumors about Jana and Lawson, the two have not been romantically involved. They end up in many of the same places, but only because they share friends.

At one point, there were pleas for a Tim Tebow and Jana Duggar union. The cries were loud, but he has since married, and she remains single and living at home with her parents at 30.

