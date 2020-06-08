Anna Duggar confirms daughter Maryella’s birth will not be on Counting On

Anna Duggar had daughter Maryella last November, and Counting On fans didn’t get to see a birth special or anything associated with her arrival.

It was a little weird because she was filmed for the Duggar women pregnancy shoot last May, and also featured in some of the other scenes.

TLC cut ties with Josh Duggar after his molestation scandal came to light. An infidelity scandal followed almost directly, nearly costing the Duggar family their entire show.

While Anna remained by Josh’s side, she has been a part of filming at times, but only without him.

Will Counting On fans see Maryella being born?

When Anna Duggar shared a post about Marcus’ birthday, a Counting On fan asked if Maryella’s birth will be shown. She is in Holland, and they have just seen Ivy Jane being born.

Before Counting On ended last season, viewers saw Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson welcome their little girls on birth specials. Abbie Grace also had her birth special air earlier this year.

Anna Duggar was not shown at all.

In reply to the comment, Anna revealed that Counting On would not show Maryella’s birth. There is no intention to have it featured at all.

Moving forward, it is unclear if she will appear in any capacity. She appeared in the photoshoot from May, but that appeared to be it for the trailer.

Anna Duggar isn’t the only one who may not appear this season on Counting On

While Anna Duggar may be noticeably absent this season, she isn’t the only Duggar woman not there. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were absent from the Counting On promo photo, which has caused quite a stir.

There is some speculation that Joy-Anna and Austin are going another route. They have not been fired from the show, but their absence has some fans wondering if this will be the end of the show.

As far as Anna Duggar goes, she hasn’t ever been a full-time cast member. Counting On was spawned off the pain that Josh Duggar caused all of the women in his life. She took part in the tell-all, and since then, has appeared briefly on and off throughout the last several seasons.

For now, Counting On will not air Maryella’s birth. Anna Duggar confirmed that wasn’t happening, though she didn’t mention if she would appear this season.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.