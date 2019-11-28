Anna Duggar welcomes sixth child with Josh Duggar: What did they name her?

Anna Duggar welcomed her sixth child with her husband Josh Duggar. The couple announced they were expecting in the spring along with several of the other Duggar women.

Early this morning, Maryella Hope Duggar was welcomed into the world. She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Anna reportedly had a short labor and her delivery was complication-free.

There had been some speculation that Anna and Josh Duggar would use the name Mary in some shape or form. Grandma Mary Duggar passed away back in June, and she was an important member of the family.

Anna and Josh had already used the letter M as a tradition for naming their children, so when it was announced a little girl was on the way, Mary or a variation was expected.

Just a few days ago, Anna Duggar revealed she was due on Thanksgiving this year. Instead, little Maryella had other plans and arrived just one day early.

In the announcement, Anna shared a Thanksgiving tradition with her followers. Her children had written down what they were thankful for and the chain was to be read as the family gathered for dinner.

In recent weeks, things have gotten complicated for the couple. There was reportedly something happening at Josh Duggar’s car lot with Homeland Security.

The Duggar family has denied any knowledge of an investigation. At this point, nothing is being said and an arrest has not been made.

This is reminiscent of what Anna Duggar dealt with while she was pregnant with Meredith in 2015. Josh Duggar and his molestation accusations were released to the public and his issues were thrown out into the open. This time though, she was able to deliver her little girl before anything else came crashing down.

As they adjust to being a family of eight, Anna and Josh Duggar have a busy few weeks ahead of them with the holidays approaching.