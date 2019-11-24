Anna Duggar reveals due date while sharing the thankful chain her children made

Anna Duggar’s due date is fast approaching. She revealed that her sixth child is due on Thanksgiving day.

On Instagram, Anna Duggar shared several photos of her five children writing out things they are thankful for this year. This is a family tradition that her parents instilled in her as a child, and she revealed that her siblings have also kept the chain alive within their own families.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 28. Anna Duggar is due that day, and she may miss the festivities if she is in labor. She is expecting a little girl, and that little one will round out the baby girls who have been born in November 2019.

The Duggars have not shared what they plan to name their new little girl, but it will presumably begin with the letter M. Their five children have already been given M names. There has been speculation that they may choose the name Mary to honor Grandma Mary Duggar who passed away back in June.

Currently, there have been rumblings that Josh Duggar, Anna’s husband, might be the target of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. News broke last week that HSI agents were in Arkansas and dealing with the Duggar family.

The official Duggar family social media accounts denied knowledge of any investigation at all, and since the statement was issued, no new information has been revealed.

In May 2015, Anna Duggar was pregnant with their daughter Meredith and their lives were turned upside down. Josh Duggar was accused of inappropriately touching several of his sisters more than a decade before the police reports were released.

Shortly after, he was implicated as being one of the men who used Ashley Madison. Josh was sent to a rehab in Illinois that was faith-based and dealt with sex and porn addiction.

As Anna Duggar comes upon her due date, Counting On viewers are hoping that she isn’t going to find herself in a similar situation to what happened back in 2015.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.