Are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth done with Counting On? New promo photo leaves the couple out

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are noticeably absent in the new Counting On promo photo. A new season was announced last week and with it came an updated cast photo.

There has been no official announcement of departure from Joy-Anna or Austin, but their lack of appearance has Counting On fans concerned. Are they taking a cue from Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth done with Counting On?

Joy-Anna and Austin are the only two cast members from previous seasons that aren’t featured in the new promo photo. This has caused some suspicion, especially since Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant again this time around.

All of the other Counting On families are present with their children, including Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The Vuolos now live in California but will continue with the show.

Because there has been no official statement from Joy-Anna and Austin, viewers are raising questions- did Joy-Anna announce her pregnancy on YouTube because she chose not to film any longer?

What is going on in Joy-Anna Duggar’s life right now?

Last June, Joy-Anna and Austin lost their baby girl to a miscarriage at 20-weeks gestation. They spoke out about their loss, which was devastating for the couple.

They are now expecting another baby girl due in mid-August. She will join big brother Gideon, who celebrated his second birthday earlier this year.

Fortunately, this pregnancy is going well and baby girl Forsyth seems perfectly healthy.

Austin and Joy-Anna’s family is growing in more ways than one- at the end of 2019, they moved into their home and added a puppy to their family. They haven’t been overly vocal on social media, but each has shared some posts that garnered plenty of attention.

Joy-Anna’s “pardon my bump” shirt was a big hit among followers and Austin shared a photo of Gideon drinking coffee that caused quite a stir.

Fans are interested to see whether Joy-Anna and Austin will be featured on the show when Counting On returns or if they will be missing, as the promo photo suggests.

Could Joy-Anna be following in her older sister’s footsteps and branching out on her own?

After growing up in the spotlight and filming for years, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may just be done.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.