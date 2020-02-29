Jinger Duggar is back in Arkansas: Why did the Counting On star come home?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jinger Duggar is back home in Arkansas. She shared photos on her Instagram story featuring lunch with several Duggar women.

So far, there aren’t any pictures shared on Instagram from Jinger Duggar or any of her sisters. The reason for the visit to Arkansas is unknown, especially because it appears to have come on suddenly.

Why is Jinger Duggar back in Arkansas?

There are already some theories about why Jinger Duggar is back in Arkansas. Some believe that there is going to be a family announcement filmed. Both Jason and Jeremiah Duggar have been rumored to be courting, so the likelihood that it is about a relationship is high.

A pregnancy announcement could also be a reason to have Jinger Duggar return home. If there is filming happening, having her in Arkansas would save some money for the Counting On budget and she would be able to be a part of the big news as it happens.

Another reason Jinger Duggar could be back in town is to meet her new nieces who were born in November 2019 and earlier this year. There were four little girls born after her move to California with Jeremy Vuolo.

Read More Which Duggar women could be expecting in 2020?

Jinger didn’t get to meet Bella Duggar, Addison Duggar, Maryella Duggar or Gracie Duggar quite yet. That all changed at the Duggar women lunch though.

When will Jinger Duggar head back to California?

Right now, details about Jinger Duggar’s trip to Arkansas haven’t been made public She is doing a good job of keeping things quiet by only sharing her adventures on her Instagram story.

Before returning home to Arkansas, Jinger Duggar revealed she was heading there for a quick trip. She has not been back home since she left for California. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo were living in Texas before their west coast move, and when Grandma Mary Duggar passed away, they came home from there.

Counting On fans are hoping that maybe Jinger Duggar flew back to Arkansas to reveal that she is expecting. Her daughter Felicity will turn two in July, and there has been speculation she may be hiding a baby bump.

Whatever the reason Jinger Duggar finds herself in Arkansas for, Counting On viewers want all of the details. A lot is going on in the family, and as things change, announcements for courtships and babies are still a novelty.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return later this year.