Counting On fans want Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo to have another baby

Jinger Duggar shared an adorable photo of Felicity on Instagram, and followers want to know when she is going to add to her family.

Since marrying Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, Jinger Duggar has been hounded about children.

She waited to start a family, and for months following tying the knot, pregnancy rumors were all over the place.

When will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have more children?

Counting On fans are ready for Jinger Duggar to announce a pregnancy.

Felicity will be two in July, and that is roughly the same time frame as her sisters have had other children.

A two-year gap between children is the norm in the Duggar family though some of the other siblings have children closer in age, like Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar, who have children 18 months apart.

There is some speculation that Jinger Duggar may be pregnant right now, and waiting to announce. This is a possibility, especially if Counting On is going to be starting a new season soon.

Generally, courting and pregnancy announcements happen ahead of the show’s return.

It appears that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are more in charge of planning for children than the rest of the family.

She waited for the longest amount of time to have a baby following marriage because she wanted to enjoy married life before she took on motherhood too.

Jinger Duggar marches to the beat of her own drum

Despite the pleas from fans about when she is having more children, Jinger Duggar will do things in her own time.

She has been leading the way to freedom since getting married, and living in California has given her more liberation than ever before.

She is enjoying raising Felicity and experiencing all of the firsts with her. Jinger Duggar often shares their adventures on Instagram, including her first walk on the sandy beach.

Adding a sibling for Felicity is likely in the plans, but it isn’t going to happen overnight. Jinger Duggar has a plan for her life, and both her and Jeremy Vuolo are still adjusting to living on the west coast.

They have made their choices and put thought into where they are headed.

While Counting On fans are waiting for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo to expand their family, they are also waiting to find out who will announce the next pregnancy.

If it isn’t these two, then who will it be?