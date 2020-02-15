Jinger Duggar gets hair love from Jessa Duggar on Valentine’s Day post

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jinger Duggar shared a sweet message about her husband, Jeremy Vuolo on Instagram. She called him her “forever Valentine” and revealed there was no other place she would rather be.

That isn’t what is garnering all of the attention though. The photo shared by Jinger Duggar features her full head of blonde hair and that is what followers are focusing on. Even Jessa Duggar popped by to reveal she loves her sister’s hair.

Jessa Duggar supports Jinger Duggar and her fashion choices

There has been a lot of back and forth speculation about Jinger Duggar and her lifestyle changes. Many Counting On viewers wondered how her family would take all of her upgrades, and surprisingly, it has gone rather well.

Last season on Counting On, Jinger Duggar sat down in a confessional with Michelle Duggar and they were asked about how she feels regarding her daughter’s choices to wear pants and branch away from the style that is preferred in the family. Michelle revealed that she was proud of her daughter’s choices and her ability to live in a Christ-like manner.

Now, Jessa Duggar has come to share her approval of Jinger Duggar as well. These two sisters have been close and were the best friends among the older Duggar daughter group.

Jessa even visited her sister in California just after the holiday season. Even though they share a strong sisterly bond, seeing Jessa comment on Jinger’s hair just proved their commitment to supporting one another.

Jinger Duggar’s changes over the past year

It has been almost a full year since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles. The two left when he got a job offer and since then, it has been a learning curve for the Duggar daughter.

She has been going her own way since marrying Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016. While living in Texas, she picked up wearing pants and jeans, something that garnered plenty of attention. Jinger also highlighted her hair with some blonde before taking off to California.

Since arriving in California, Jinger Duggar has adapted a more hipster vibe. She and Jeremy Vuolo have gotten into the foodie lifestyle as well. There has been a lot of hype surrounding her choices, with some followers suggesting she learn to cook at home instead of always eating out.

As Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo approach their fourth wedding anniversary at the end of the year, this couple is still supporting and loving one another each day.