Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo host Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald in California

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald visited Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently. Both Counting On couples appeared in a photo with their little girls that was shared on Instagram.

Jeremy Vuolo shared the photo of the couples with a caption about spending time with family during this time of year. Seeing Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald with little Ivy Jane in California with her sister was special.

Details about the trip are virtually non-existent. The photo shared by Jeremy Vuolo on Instagram is the only evidence that the couples spent time together.

Noticeably absent from the photo were Jessa Duggar’s two sons, Spurgeon and Henry. It is likely they may have left the boys home while they traveled to see Jinger Duggar and Jeremy, only bringing Ivy Jane because she is so little.

The sisters are BFFs and have been for as long as Counting On fans can remember. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald introduced Jinger Duggar to Jeremy Vuolo. They are the reason for her courtship and marriage, something that has been freeing for the Duggar daughter in more ways than one.

Jinger Duggar is the fashionista of the family. She was wearing pants in the picture with Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald while her sister was still wearing a skirt, rocking a more traditional Duggar look. Jinger has taken off since moving to California but it looks like, despite her changes and her more mainstream ways, Jessa is still there for her sister.

It looks like the visit from the Seewalds was a short one. Aside from one lone photo, there hasn’t been anything else shown on social media.

Speculation is that the couple likely flew to California, especially if the trip duration was just a few days. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald had not yet been to see Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo previously, even though some of the other family members did visit.