Jessa and Jinger Duggar are BFFs and Counting On fans want more of them

Jessa Duggar praised her sister Jinger as her best friend when she shouted her out for her birthday. With a long list of kind things to say, it wasn’t surprising to anyone why the two are still very close.

Jinger Duggar is off on the West Coast living her life with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo and their little girl Felicity. With her family still in middle America, she has still managed to keep in touch with her siblings and maintain relationships with them.

It was clear that Jessa and Jinger had a unique bond growing up. They were both interested in hair and makeup, something that was discussed a lot on 19 Kids and Counting when the series aired on TLC.

Even though both sisters are married now, their bond remains just as close as ever. During a recent episode of Counting On, Jessa Duggar called Jinger Duggar to ask about what to bring to the hospital for her third birth.

The couple had planned to have a hospital birth this time around and they wanted to make sure they were prepared with all the necessary things. Unfortunately, that didn’t go as planned and Ivy Jane was delivered at home.

While Jinger Duggar stands out as a fashion icon among the Duggar girls, Jessa has often been called the prettiest sister. These two are a force to be reckoned with and if they teamed up for a beauty blog or something similar, they could easily make a pretty penny.

Both Jessa and Jinger have a unique sisterly bond and Counting On viewers have noticed it. Despite being so far away, they manage to keep in touch. With Christmas fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if Jinger comes home to spend the holidays in Arkansas.