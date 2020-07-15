Is Jana Duggar the resident Duggar spy for Jim Bob and Michelle?

Jana Duggar may be the resident spy for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She is still living at home and proves to be more useful each passing year.

Aside from helping with all of her siblings, Jana has developed close bonds with some of the older children. She was the first to visit Jinger Duggar in California, often accompanies her siblings on mission trips, and is sometimes the chaperone for courting dates.

Is Jana Duggar a spy for her parents?

It has been widely noted that Jana Duggar seems to be everywhere these days. Most notably, she hung out with Jill Duggar as they celebrated James’ birthday and Samuel’s birthday together. The siblings had breakfast and hung out with Jana in tow.

On the most recent episode of Counting On, Jana went to Los Angeles to visit Jinger after her move. The sisters tackled Rodeo Drive and even went into a higher-end store and tried on clothing. Jinger ended up purchasing a $300 blazer, something that stunned Jana.

As far as courtships go, Jana Duggar often tags along on the dates to ensure no questionable things are happening. She eats with them and walks with them with their significant others. Jana and Abbie Grace Burnett are particularly close because she married Jana’s twin, John-David Duggar.

Strict rules are enforced

The rules for the Duggars are somewhat of an anomaly for regular people. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been firm with the children and as more were born, some of the older kids took responsibility for their siblings.

Over the years, Jana Duggar has become quite the caretaker. She helps with schooling, cooking, gardening, and more. The younger sisters hang out with her and she puts together things for them to do. Counting On fans caught a glimpse of that with the art class Jana put together for them.

Make no mistake, though, Jana Duggar will lay down the law with her siblings. She is incredibly close with her mom and dad, often praising both of them to counteract something being said in the media or by her brother-in-law, Derick Dillard.

Whether Jana is a spy for her parents is unclear. She has put herself in a position where it would be easy enough to do. Jana spends a lot of time with her siblings and often checks things out on her own. If she is reporting back, it will be interesting to see how that affects her relationships with her siblings.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.