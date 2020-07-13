Counting On fans gush over ‘handsome’ Duggar men on Instagram

The Duggar boys are getting a lot of attention from their female fans. Jedidiah, Jeremiah, and Jason Duggar are all single and of age to begin a courtship that will lead to marriage.

It has been almost two years since Counting On fans have been treated to a Duggar wedding. Jana is the only daughter of marrying age and then there are the boys. Will there be another courtship announced before this season is over?

Counting On fans gush over ‘handsome’ Duggar boys

Early today, Jedidiah Duggar shared a photo of himself along with twin brother, Jeremiah and their younger brother, Jason. The three were headed into work with the caption talking about it being a warm one.

One follower asked about their line of work, but no response was given. There were also several comments about how handsome the Duggar men are, with one even mentioning how they couldn’t believe these boys weren’t attached yet.

The last wedding was John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. It is time for another courtship and wedding, which will likely be one of these three men. Jedidiah is running for political office while Jeremiah and Jason have been busy working and staying caught up with family life.

Jason Duggar has been rumored to be courting

Just a few weeks ago, Jason Duggar joined Instagram. He has been rumored to be involved with Lauren Caldwell. She is the younger sister of Joseph Duggar’s wife, Kendra Caldwell. Both women have known the family for years, so this relationship wouldn’t be surprising.

Jedidiah Duggar joined Instagram a while back to share his political platform. He doesn’t post much, so seeing this photo was a treat. Whether it was a hint of what’s to come or just a simple shot of what the men do on a Monday morning remains to be seen.

Jeremiah Duggar has remained out of the spotlight for the most part. He is Jed’s twin brother and has kept to himself for the most part. In recent seasons he has been seen on the show more, which could mean that he has something coming up in his personal life.

Some Counting On fans are waiting in the wings to see who these Duggar men will end up with. Several of the other brothers were married young, but they could follow in John-David’s footsteps and wait until their late 20s before settling down.

In the meantime, followers are gushing over the single and handsome Duggar men on social media.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.