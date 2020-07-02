Abbie Grace Burnett thought about a return to nursing during the pandemic

Abbie Grace Burnett recently revealed that she and John-David Duggar discussed her possible return to work as a nurse to help with the coronavirus pandemic. They had to weigh their options, especially with their daughter Grace being only a few months old.

Of all of the Duggar women, Abbie is the most educated. She was a practicing nurse before she began her courtship with John-David, but she hasn’t worked in the field since moving to Arkansas after their wedding.

Duggars in quarantine

Part of the Counting On season premiere has been added to TLC on demand and the TLC app. It is a special featuring most of the Duggar couples and documenting how they are adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

In their interview, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar talked about how their lives have changed. They discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it has had on the medical community, and Abbie revealed that she had thought about returning to help due to the increased need for medical professionals.

Ultimately, the couple decided against Abbie’s return to the workforce. Grace Duggar was just a few months old when the pandemic shut down most of the country, so the risk of Abbie going to work was too great for them.

What have Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar been up to while in quarantine?

While in quarantine, Abbie and John-David have been spending a lot of quality time together. The couple was just settling in to their new role as parents when the pandemic hit, isolating them from the family they were used to seeing quite often.

Despite the circumstances, Abbie and John-David managed to keep in touch with their loved ones. The special showed that they had a family night zoom meeting with the other couples.

The couple also finally got around to starting a garden, which they had talked about doing but never found time for before quarantine. Some of their self-shot footage includes their work on the garden, and that work has paid off- based on the footage, it seems that they successfully managed to grow tomatoes.

The quarantine special is also set to air alongside the return of Counting On. Viewers can watch it ahead of the actual television premiere if they want to see what the Duggar family has been up to over the last few months.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.