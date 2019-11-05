Will Abbie Grace Burnett break Duggar tradition and work after her daughter is born?

Abbie Grace Burnett may just break Duggar tradition. She was a practicing nurse in Oklahoma before she married John-David Duggar last November. While she initially thought she would continue to work following her wedding, that wasn’t the case.

The couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the weekend. They didn’t post anything over the top, just a small little note acknowledging their milestone. Abbie Grace Burnett is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child. She will be welcoming a little girl in January 2020.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Abbie Grace Burnett revealed that she transferred her nursing license to Arkansas from Oklahoma. She intends to keep it up to date by doing the educational hours required, even if she doesn’t go back to work right away. Abbie and John-David Duggar have talked about keeping it in case they need it or in case she wants to work part-time after their daughter arrives.

If Abbie Grace Burnett does choose to return to work, she will be the first working Duggar wife. So far, none of the married Duggar couples have wives who work outside of the home. Their main job is carrying for the children and keeping the home clean and for their husbands. Joy-Anna Duggar does work alongside Austin Forsyth with remodeling and flipping homes, but she is never away from her family earning money.

Another interesting tidbit that John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett revealed is that she could potentially get her pilot license. He is an instructor and has given her the controls while they have flown together. This would make an interesting addition to her resume. Abbie is already the most educated Duggar wife, something that has interested viewers since the beginning of their courtship.

Currently, Counting On is airing their honeymoon in Finland. The couple has enjoyed traveling since tying the knot and hasn’t worried too much about Abbie Grace Burnett working.

Counting On airs Tuesdays nights at 9/8c on TLC.