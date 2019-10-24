Joy-Anna Duggar gushes over husband and home improvement project in sweet Instagram post

Joy-Anna Duggar has had a rough couple of months. Not only did Grandma Mary Duggar pass away unexpectedly, but she also lost her baby girl at 20 weeks into her second pregnancy.

As her would-be due date approaches, it looks like Joy-Anna Duggar is keeping busy. She has been showing off her adventures over the last two weeks, which included an elk hunt excursion with her husband and brothers, and most recently, a home improvement project.

There has been some concern among Duggar fans about how Joy-Anna Duggar would handle the upcoming weeks. She was due with her little girl in November, alongside her sisters-in-law Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, and Kendra Caldwell. All of them were expecting little girls and were due just days apart.

Counting On is airing a new season. This will include Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announcing they are expecting their second child, her pictures with all of the pregnant Duggar women shortly after Jessa Duggar gave birth to Ivy Jane, and so many more moments. This is reminiscent of Lauren Swanson and her loss that happened last fall and then aired again earlier this year.

Earlier today, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a series of photos on Instagram. She praised her husband, Austin Forsyth, saying they make a great team after laying tile. They flip houses together and have done several since they got married in 2017. Joy-Anna has made it a point to show appreciation to Austin, even in their dark times.

Seeing Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth continue with life following a devastating loss has been inspiring to some followers. She appears to be doing the best she can and keeping herself and her family busy as the next few weeks approach. They appear to be stronger than ever right now.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.