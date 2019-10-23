Lauren Swanson opens up about being scared during second pregnancy

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are gearing up to welcome their baby girl in just a few weeks. Their journey has been complicated, with their first pregnancy ending in a miscarriage shortly after they announced that they were expecting.

Last season on Counting On. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar revealed they were expecting to both families at once. Just days later, she lost the baby. All of that happened last fall, and it replayed when the season was airing earlier this year.

Now, they are gearing up to celebrate the birth of their little girl in November. In the previews for next week’s episode of Counting On, Lauren Swanson is explaining to her mom and Michelle Duggar about the fears she has with this new pregnancy.

While it is unclear when Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar found out they were expecting another baby, it looks like it was close to the time the last season of Counting On ended. She is due next month, which means she likely became pregnant again sometime in February.

She has opened up before about the difficult journey she has been on. The miscarriage rocked her world. Things went from happiness and planning for a life as a family to shock and sadness in a matter of days.

Along with Lauren Swanson, two more Duggar women are expecting little girls next month — Anna Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. Jessa Duggar welcomed a little girl back in May, and Abbie Grace Burnett is welcoming a little girl in January.

It has been a difficult year for the entire Duggar family. Loss has been overwhelming from Lauren Swanson’s miscarriage last fall to Joy-Anna Duggar’s loss at 20 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, as well as the death of Grandma Mary Duggar. The family has continued to support each other and their bonds have strengthened as they deal with loss.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.