How many of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children are married in 2019?

The Duggar family has grown leaps and bounds since they were introduced to the world. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 children, and almost half of them have married already. The number of grandchildren will quickly pass their number of children within the next few years.

Right now, there are eight married adult Duggar children and five children who are old enough to court. Jana Duggar is the only single female of age, and her brothers, Jason, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, and James are the boys who are old enough now too.

Counting On spoilers have teased that one of the boys is courting but his identity has not been revealed yet. Speculation is that Jason Duggar is seeing someone, though it could be any of the four listed.

Who are the married Duggars? Well, there are eight of them — four women and four men. It has been over a decade since the first Duggar child was married off, and there are plenty more waiting in line. Here is the rundown on which Duggar children are currently married.

Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar married Anna Keller in 2008. The two recently celebrated 11 years of marriage and their oldest child, Mackynzie just celebrated her 10th birthday. They currently have five children with a sixth child due in November.

Josh was caught in a scandal in 2015 that took down the entire family. 19 Kids and Counting was canceled, and the network has refused to allow him to appear on camera at all. From that mess, Counting On was born.

Jill Duggar

Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard in 2014. She was the first Duggar daughter to get married and the event was highly anticipated. They currently have two little boys and have not elaborated if they plan to expand their family.

Dillard has been quite vocal on social media, causing a rift with TLC. The two have not been a part of Counting On for a few seasons, though it looks like Jill will be shown on the season that is currently airing. Most recently, Derick Dillard slammed Jim Bob Duggar regarding payment for the show.

Jessa Duggar

Jessa Duggar married Ben Seewald in 2014 just a few months after her sister, Jill. The couple shares three little ones, two boys and a little girl. Jessa welcomed Ivy Jane back in May.

Currently, Jessa and Ben are in second place for the Duggar children with the most babies right now.

Jinger Duggar

Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. Their marriage was a bit different because she immediately moved to Texas to be with him following their vows. Jinger has been dubbed the rebel Duggar, with her fashion being more modern than some of the other Duggar women.

Recently, Jinger and Jeremy moved to California. Their daughter Felicity just celebrated her first birthday. It’s not clear if Jinger and Jeremy plan to have more kids, as neither of them has commented on plans to grow their family.

Joy-Anna Duggar

Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsyth in 2017. During her wedding reception, her brother Joseph proposed to his then-girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell. Joy and Austin have a little boy and recently suffered a loss during her 20th-week of pregnancy.

The current season of Counting On will include Joy-Anna’s pregnancy announcement and the subsequent loss.

Joseph Duggar

Joseph Duggar married Kendra Caldwell in 2017. He tied the knot just months after proposing to her ay Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding.

The couple shares a little boy, and they are expecting their second child in November. Joseph and Kendra will be welcoming a little girl this time around, and she is due just days apart from her two sisters-in-law, Anna and Lauren.

Josiah Duggar

Josiah Duggar married Lauren Swanson in 2018. The two were married after only briefly courting.

Lauren announced she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, though the actual loss occurred last fall. It was shown on Counting On, causing her to relive a painful moment in her life all over again. They are currently expecting a little girl who is due in November.

John-David Duggar

John-David Duggar married Abbie Grace Burnett in 2018. They got married six months after Josiah and Lauren tied the knot.

Currently, they are expecting their first child who will be the first Duggar grandchild of 2020. They announced it will be a little girl, joining the group of baby girls born in 2019.

While it has been a busy year for the Duggar family, the years to come might be even more chaotic. As of now, the Duggars will have eight married children and 13 grandchildren by the time the year has ended. They have grown a lot since 2014, and more growth is expected in the next couple of years.