Jeremy Vuolo shares adorable photo with Felicity as fans gush over their life

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have been living on the west coast for a few months. They have been trying new foods and enjoying the local coffee spots. All in all, it appears the couple has enjoyed their move and exploring all California has to offer.

A new season of Counting On began last week, and Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar’s move will be documented. The trailer showed their climb to the Hollywood sign and addressed Jinger wearing pants. While it is unclear what her reasoning is, she will discuss it with Michelle Duggar during a Counting On confessional.

Felicity has been growing leaps and bounds since arriving in California. She began to walk and has enjoyed getting around places on her own. Jeremy Vuolo has stepped up and is a doting dad. He recently shared a photo of himself and his “little lady” having a night out. Both were dressed to the nines, showing that their style has gotten a serious upgrade since leaving Laredo, Texas.

There has been a lot of changes for Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar over the last three years. Their third wedding anniversary is in just a few weeks and their little girl celebrated her first birthday in July. Counting On fans are hoping the couple will have more children, but they appear to be marching to their own drum with the way they do things.

It looks like Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar will be a big part of the new season of Counting On. Their move is chronicled as is the loss of Grandma Mary Duggar. Jeremy is currently enrolled in school and Jinger is raising their little girl. As their adventures progress, viewers are excited to watch these two build a life that is all their own.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.