Derick Dillard shades Jim Bob Duggar after follower asks tough questions

Derick Dillard hasn’t been the most popular member of the Duggar family. He has spoken out about his beliefs, which caused TLC to cut ties with him after publicly taking aim at another star on the network.

There has been a lot of talk among Duggar fans who didn’t understand what happened and why Jill Duggar wasn’t filming. As time has passed, she did eventually appear back on camera for Jessa Duggar’s birth special that aired back in June. She is also set to be seen at Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake and funeral, which was filmed for the new season of Counting On.

On social media, Derick Dillard isn’t known to bite his tongue. He appeared to throw shade at Jim Bob Duggar when asked why he doesn’t pay the children who are starring in the show. It started with Dillard replying to a tweet from March 2018. He responded about asking TLC to pay for a medical bill, and from there, things escalated.

I thought it was fair to ask in negotiating… TLC made lots of money in filming a birth special episode, and they had not offered to pay us anything. So I thought, at the very least, they could reimburse 5-10K for medical expenses. TLC sure made more than that off of us. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) October 17, 2019

He confirmed that he did ask the network to pay for a hospital bill. Derick Dillard believed it was only fair after the network made so much money from birth specials.

When questioned about insurance, he responded that there were deductibles to be paid too. The biggest part of this whole chain of tweets was that there was no denial when Dillard was asked why Jim Bob Duggar collects the money for the show and doesn’t give it to the children.

I don’t know. You would have to ask him that. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) October 18, 2019

Was this actual shade, or was it just Derick Dillard not feeling like debating further? Some viewers think that there may be bad blood between Derick and his father-in-law. Derick and Jill Duggar do seem to march to the beat of their own drum. Will this cause a rift between the families moving forward, or will it be swept under the rugs and business, as usual, moving forward?

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8 on TLC.