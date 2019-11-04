John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett celebrate one year of wedded bliss

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday. They married November 3, 2018, and since then, a lot has changed for the couple.

Abbie Grace is expecting her first child with John-David in January 2020. They are welcoming a little girl and revealed that they have already chosen a name. Abbie Grace hasn’t had an easy pregnancy as she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum and was violently ill for the first several weeks.

Currently, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s honeymoon is playing out on the new season of Counting On. They enjoyed spending their time together in Finland as they showed off their love to the world.

This wedding has been the most recent in the Duggar family, and there has been no courting announcement in almost two years. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett acknowledged their anniversary on Instagram but there was no overly lovey-dovey message along with it.

Viewers began speculating Abbie Grace Burnett was pregnant back when Grandma Mary Duggar passed as Jessa Duggar slipped up and mentioned a winter baby. At that point, all of the other Duggar women had announced they were expecting, and all of them were due in November. Abbie Grace showed up at the Duggar women photo shoot in June, surprising her sisters-in-law.

Now, they have celebrated their first big milestone as a couple and a new one is coming up in just two months. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will be parents in the new year, something that will change their lives forever.

As they head into that season of life, there will be plenty of firsts happening for them in 2020. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are making the most of their time together. This past year has flown by, and with one year of marriage under their belt, the next few should be a breeze.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.