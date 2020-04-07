Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar share rare photo of Grace Duggar

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar wore colors matching their baby girl for “matching Monday” this week — as the couple shared a rare photo of themselves with their darling daughter Grace Duggar.

Abbie welcomed her first child with John-David back in January. Grace was the final baby born as part of last year’s Duggar baby boom. In all, there were four new girls added to the family from May 2019 through January 2020.

Keeping Grace out of the public eye

Abbie and John-David have kept a low profile since welcoming their little girl. They weren’t big on social media anyway, but there have only been a handful of photos of Grace since her birth in January.

Counting On did a special for Abbie’s birth story, which aired earlier this year. The couple has not yet filmed anything since becoming parents. John-David appears to be a doting dad and Jana Duggar has been particularly excited to be an aunt again, especially to her twin’s little girl.

The latest selfie from Abbie and John-David included little Grace as well. Everyone was in red, coordinating their outfits for a fun photo op. It had been about four weeks since the couple shared a photo of their growing little girl and fans were happy to see how big she has gotten over the last month.

Will Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar return to Counting On?

Right now, fans are wondering when Counting On will return. There had been speculation that filming had begun as Jinger Duggar talked about their film crew, but with the current state of affairs, production will have ceased due to the coronavirus.

However, it looks like Abbie and John-David will likely return to Counting On when it does start filming again. They have shared their journey from the beginning like the other Duggar children, so parenting is just one more chapter to add to the partially-written book.

Things moved fast for the couple. From their courtship to the time they got married, it was only a matter of months. Abbie and John-David talked about their instant connection throughout their time on Counting On.

As they embark on the world of raising a little girl and sharing her with the public, it will be interesting to see how the couple handle things. Their presence is already limited in public, so when they do share updated photos, Counting On fans eat them up.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.