Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar welcome first child: What did they name her?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar welcomed their little girl Grace Annette. This is the first child for the couple and the first grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar born in 2020.

The newest little Duggar was born on January 7 at 3:21 am. Grace Annette weighed in at 7 pounds and 11 ounces and measured 20.75 inches. Both John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are thrilled about their newest little addition.

Also, John-David and his twin sister, Jana Duggar, will be celebrating their birthday in the coming days. Abbie Grace Burnett joked with her sister-in-law that this was going to be her birthday present.

It looks like little Grace Annette came a little early, arriving in time to celebrate her dad’s big day.

On the most recent season of Counting On, Abbie Grace Burnett enlisted Jana Duggar’s help in revealing her pregnancy to the family. She took part in the pregnant Duggar women photoshoot that took place just days after Jessa Duggar welcomed Ivy Jane Seewald.

It hasn’t been an easy pregnancy for Abbie Grace Burnett, something that John-David Duggar mentioned. Some of her ailments at the beginning of her pregnancy were shown on Counting On.

Abbie was incredibly sick and made several trips to the emergency room to get fluids to avoid dehydration.

Grace Annette will join several little girl cousins who were born in 2019. Jessa Seewald welcomed Ivy Jane in May, and then Lauren Swanson welcomed Bella, Kendra Caldwell welcomed Addison, and Anna Duggar welcomed Maryella back in November.

There will be plenty of little girls to play with and grow up together as the best of friends.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett had a whirlwind courtship. From the time of their announcement to their wedding, it was only a matter of months.

The two wed in November 2018 and have now welcomed their first child in January 2020. If John-David and Abbie are going to do something, they are going to do it fast!