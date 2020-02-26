Jana Duggar babysits while Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David have a date night

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jana Duggar is still the resident babysitter for all of her siblings’ children.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar shared a date night photo and included a thank you to his twin sister for watching Grace Duggar.

Being the only adult Duggar daughter not married has made Jana Duggar a target for rumors and gossip. She has been dubbed “Cinderella” by several family critics.

Jana enjoys spending time with her nephews and nieces but is often the caretaker of many of them.

Aunt Jana watches the baby for date night

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar enjoyed a date night recently thanks to Jana Duggar watching her newest niece, Grace Duggar.

The two welcomed their little girl back in January and she is the latest addition to the growing list of Duggar grandchildren.

While sharing their date night photo, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar made sure to thank Jana Duggar for watching their daughter.

Grace Duggar is special to her because she is her twin brother’s baby. Jana was excited when the couple announced their pregnancy and she was the first person they told.

When will Jana Duggar get her own life?

Being known as the family caretaker has been Jana Duggar’s legacy so far.

She has been shown cooking for the family, helping to homeschool her younger siblings, and even watching over her younger siblings when Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar go out of town.

Her planning skills are second to none. Jana Duggar has crafted and built things for Duggar weddings, parties, and get-togethers. Designing is something she is passionate about, but she always remains available to help her siblings with their needs.

On social media, Jana Duggar has shared plenty of special moments shared with her nephews and nieces.

Recently, a video of her playing piano with Gideon Forsyth was shared as the family celebrated his second birthday. She has also shared photos with her other siblings’ kids as well.

She has talked about waiting for the one to get married to on several occasions. Counting On fans want to see Jana Duggar happy. While it may seem like she is too busy being the babysitter or bridesmaid, she is still waiting for the right man to be sent to her.

Until then, Jana is keeping busy with her family and being the best aunt she can be.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return later this year.