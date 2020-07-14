Jill Duggar attends Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower despite growing family rift

Jill Duggar’s status with her family appears to change daily. Last fall was rough for the former reality star, but now, it seems like she is seeing her sisters more and more.

She attended a celebration for Joy-Anna Duggar’s new baby recently. Jill shared a photo of herself and Joy on her Instagram stories revealing she was there with the family as they shared time together ahead of baby Forsyth’s arrival.

Joy-Anna Duggar has a baby shower

It looks like there was a baby shower thrown for Joy-Anna Duggar at some point in the recent days. She is set to deliver her little girl in just a few weeks after suffering a devastating loss last summer.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Seeing that Jill Duggar was a part of the festivities was interesting. Her husband, Derick Dillard has been speaking out against the family and dropped some major bombshells about what the family requires of them so that they can attend gatherings.

With Jill present at the gathering, there is hope that the sisters can work through things and remain close despite the issues with Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard. Joy-Anna lives next door to Amy Duggar King, so she may even see Jill more than some of the other siblings. Their bond is important, though, and that was proven with her attendance at the celebration.

Quitting Counting On

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were the first to walk away from the reality show. It was thought that they were fired, but that is not the case. Derick revealed he and Jill cut ties with Counting On because of things happening behind the scene.

Derick has been spilling the tea about Counting On and the Duggars for months now. As new information surfaces, light is shed on things that no one knew about. From Jill needing permission to be at her parent’s house to the lack of pay given to the children for filming.

Read More Counting On reveals how the little Duggars handle chores at the compound

Earlier this week, Derick Dillard confirmed that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth had also quit Counting On. There was heavy speculation surrounding this once the promo photos from the season were released. The reason behind the exit wasn’t revealed, but it might be similar to what happened with Jill and Derick.

Despite the disengagement with the Duggar family, it looks like Jill Duggar has still made it possible to be there for Joy-Anna Duggar. The sisters appear to be close, and hopefully, remain that way moving forward.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.