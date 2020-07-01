Jinger Duggar talks miscarriage and leaning on Joy-Anna Duggar through it

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be giving Counting On viewers a real look into their lives during this season of Counting On.

A lot has happened for the Vuolos over the last year, and they’re set to share it all on the show. From Jinger and Jeremy’s move to Los Angeles to a devastating miscarriage to another pregnancy with a rainbow baby, the couple is laying it all on the table for fans to see.

The Vuolos experience a heartbreaking loss

Earlier this year, Jinger revealed that she is expecting her second child this November. She also announced that she and Jeremy had suffered a miscarriage last year shortly after sharing their pregnancy news with the Duggar family in a video call.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jinger revealed that she and her husband will give viewers a raw look into their lives over the last several months.

The past year was difficult for the couple and will likely be tough for fans to watch. Fortunately, Jinger had support from her sister Joy-Anna Duggar and sister-in-law Lauren Swanson, both of whom had gone through miscarriages themselves.

Having support from Joy-Anna was a big help for Jinger. The two have always been close, but their shared experience added to their growing bond.

“It’s been amazing just to have her and to hear her heart too and how she walked through the miscarriage before me,” Jinger said. “But then also now, with the pregnancy following the miscarriage, just how she’s coping with even the fears that you’ll feel.”

When will Counting On return?

Next Tuesday, July 7, Counting On will return with a brand new season. The two-hour premiere will document the lives of the older Duggar kids over the past few months. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo briefly discussed their move last season, but things are set to get more complicated for the duo.

Aside from Jinger and Jeremy’s loss, there will be plenty of other moments for fans to watch. The Vuolos recently debuted a new podcast, which may or may not be discussed. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the family will be prominently featured, and some of the season will include self-shot footage.

All in all, it’s set to be an exciting season.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.