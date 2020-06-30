Josiah Duggar shares sweet anniversary message for Lauren Swanson

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have been married for two years. The couple is celebrating all life has given them over the last 24 months.

Their wedding was supposed to remain a secret. The date and location were kept under wraps, but some of the guests posted on Instagram that they were in town for the nuptials. That tipped off the press, and from there, their wedding was exposed.

A sweet anniversary message for Lauren Swanson

In honor of their second anniversary, Josiah Duggar took to Instagram to give his wife, Lauren Swanson, a sweet shoutout. The couple has been picky about being on social media and what they share with the public.

Sharing some of his thoughts, Josiah said, in part, “You have brought so much joy and fun into my life. Thank you for always encouraging me to dream bigger, inspiring me to drawing closer to Christ, and I love coming home from work to my two favorite girls!”

Counting On fans have gushed over this couple since they made their courtship announcement. Josiah Duggar courted before Lauren Swanson, so when it was revealed that he was involved with her, it was almost a sure bet this would end in marriage after the first courtship did not.

What have Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson been up to in their two years together?

Things have been intense for Josiah and Lauren. Their wedding sent them off to their honeymoon, which was documented on Counting On. Beginning a new life together was magical for the couple.

Lauren Swanson revealed she was pregnant to her family and the Duggars almost immediately after finding out. Unfortunately, the pregnancy didn’t go full-term. Lauren revealed she and Josiah had lost their baby. The news was leaked ahead of their announcement, and it played out on a season of Counting On.

The loss of their first child, who they named Asa, was a tough thing to get through. Lauren opened up about how hard it was on her mental health. She shared the same due date as Jessa Duggar, who gave birth to Ivy Jane last May.

Within months, Lauren Swanson became pregnant again. She was a part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Bella Milagro Duggar, last November.

As the couple celebrates the last two years, Josiah Duggar proved he is quite the romantic in his message to Lauren Swanson.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.