Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announce ‘Hope We Hold’ podcast

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have added podcasters to their list of occupations. The couple announced yesterday that they started up a podcast called Hope We Hold.

The idea behind the podcast is to connect with their followers on a more real level. Jinger and Jeremy have already released two episodes across various platforms and are asking for followers to weigh in by sharing their thoughts and tagging them so they can repost.

Jumping on the podcast bandwagon

While plenty of other Duggar women have moved from social media alone to YouTube videos, Jinger Duggar is going the extra mile and co-hosting a podcast with Jeremy Vuolo.

With his knowledge of religion and being a Christian coupled with her freer fashion and ideas, this podcast could be a hit among the Duggar fan crowd. Two episodes have been released already, and fans are anxious to see where things are headed for the couple.

Aside from their new venture, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been working on their social media presence, trying to get new sponsors, and filming the upcoming season of Counting On. With one more thing on their to-do list, this couple is going to be busy in the coming months.

What is next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Another baby girl is on the way for the Counting On couple. Jinger Duggar announced they are expecting their second child and due in November. She also talked about a miscarriage she suffered shortly after announcing they were pregnant to her family.

A lot has been going on for the couple and they have just added one more endeavor. With Counting On returning at the end of the month, viewers will get a chance to see what Jinger and Jeremy have been up to while they were filming the new season.

It has been almost a full year since the couple moved to Los Angeles. They have tried new things, experienced loss on another level, and launched new things. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have a lot going on and more to come when their little girl arrives toward the end of the year.

2020 is going to be a year for the couple to remember, even if it was filled with chaos. New things and new life are what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be celebrating.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.