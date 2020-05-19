Jinger Duggar responds to fan following her removal of ‘giveaway’ post

Jinger Duggar has found herself embroiled in another scandal. This time, she shared a “giveaway” that shocked her fans and ended with her deleting the post.

On Sunday, Jinger shared that she and Jeremy Vuolo had partnered with a company to give two followers $4,000. The stipulations were that they had to follow all of the accounts listed, and some of them were pretty risque.

Monsters & Critics predicted the post would be taken down after the backlash that it was getting after only being up for a few hours, and that’s exactly what happened. Jinger posted an unrelated photo of herself with husband Jeremy shortly afterwards.

Fans want answers

Sharing a new photo was possibly a distraction technique, but it also gave fans a place to ask questions. Many followers wanted to know what happened to the post that Jinger removed and whether it was a scam.

The Counting On star replied to one of the comments with answers for her followers. Jinger said, “Appreciate your concern! ☺️ We did not review the post before it went live and are no longer in that partnership. Thank you for supporting me!🙈 I am looking with @jeremy_vuolo at a few different options to give back and do possibly another giveaway that doesn’t require you to follow all those accounts.🥰”

She admitted that both she and Jeremy Vuolo neglected to look at who they were partnering with and what the giveaway would entail. Looking for more options to help her fans and give back is what Jinger says they are doing, but after this blunder, they may not have many options.

Will Jinger Duggar sink her career because of social media?

This is not the first time Jinger Duggar has had a partnership dissolve. Back in December, she partnered with Fonuts, an LA-based bakery, to produce her own special “fonut.” But that ended quickly once the company found out about her beliefs and that she was a member of the Duggar family.

Controversy surrounds the reality tv family. From Josh Duggar’s molestation and cheating scandals in 2015 to the accusations thrown at Jim Bob Duggar by Derick Dillard, the Duggars have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Jinger Duggar isn’t having good luck as far as social media goes. This time, though, she explained why she took down the post, which is more information than she typically gives fans.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.