Danica Dillon speaks out about Josh Duggar’s ‘sexual assault’ admitting he paid for sex and ‘tried to kill’ her

Danica Dillon is speaking out nearly five years after being thrust into the spotlight after an encounter with Josh Duggar. She was one of the women he reportedly had sex with outside of his marriage to Anna Duggar.

After the lawsuit filed by Danica Dillon was dropped, it looked like things were settling down. Josh went for counseling in Rockford, Illinois, and Anna remained by his side. The two have since welcomed two more children.

Josh Duggar was rough with Danica Dillon

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Danica Dillon, whose real name is Ashley Johnston, revealed that she has always told the truth about the alleged assault. She accused Josh Duggar of choking her and spitting on her in the withdrawn lawsuit.

She recounted her meeting with Duggar and explained that her airways were restricted and that he was rough with her during their first encounter. He was allegedly so rough that she thought he could have killed her during their tryst.

Danica Dillon went on to talk about how Josh had stiffed her money and only left $1,500 on the nightstand. While there was no discussion about how much he owed her, that was not the allegedly agreed-upon amount.

There was a second encounter where Danica Dillon reveals that Josh Duggar allegedly apologized to her for what happened the first time around. He reportedly told her he had seen her videos and thought that was what she was into, including the roughness despite her saying no.

At this point, Danica Dillon is not allowed to talk about the alleged incident in detail. There is an assumption that the lawsuit was dropped, and hush money was given, and a non-disclosure agreement was signed. That has not been confirmed, but based on what played out, that is what is widely believed.

What is Josh Duggar up to now?

TLC cut ties with Josh Duggar when the news about his inappropriate conduct with his sisters and a friend were revealed. The news about his Ashley Madison affiliation and infidelity was just icing on the cake for the network.

2015 was a tough year for the eldest Duggar. His indiscretion from a decade prior was released to the public, and then his infidelity and sex addiction were also made public. Josh was sent off to rehab, and the world watched to see what a very pregnant Anna Duggar would do. She remained by her husband’s side, delivering their fourth child, Meredith, shortly after the scandals broke.

Living his life out of the public eye, Josh Duggar is still talked about in Duggar fan and critic circles. He is cut out of Counting On footage if he attends an event like a wedding or funeral. Anna Duggar is still allowed to film, but her appearances are very slim.

To this day, Josh Duggar denies the allegations set forth against him by Danica Dillon. With the lawsuit dropped, he continues to claim innocence while she remains adamant that she never lied about the encounters she had with the former reality star.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.