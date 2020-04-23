Anna Duggar shares photo of Mackynzie and Meredith doing schoolwork, gets slammed for homeschooling

Anna Duggar is keeping up with sharing her children in moments she feels are special. Yesterday, it was Mackynzie and Meredith sitting together while working on schoolwork.

It is a Duggar tradition to homeschool children.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children were homeschooled by Michelle, and when the older ones were big enough, they helped as well.

Anna and Josh are living on the Duggar compound, so it makes sense that homeschooling would be their choice.

Mackynzie and Meredith are close

Until Meredith arrived in 2015, Mackynzie was the only girl. The two girls were snuggled up in a chair working on their schoolwork when Anna Duggar caught the sweet moment between the sisters.

After posting a caption about Mackynzie and Meredith, the critics came around to slam Anna for homeschooling. This isn’t a new debate for the family, but it keeps coming up when they share things about it.

The follower said, “It is so beneficial for children to learn to socialize with other children with go-to girls and boys. And learn how society works.”

That was in response to Anna talking about how she enjoyed homeschooling and letting the family grow together.

Time spent together has helped build close relationships for her children, which was shown in the photo between Meredith and Mackynzie.

Anna Duggar is following Michelle Duggar’s guidance

When Josh Duggar’s scandals in 2015 broke, Anna Duggar ended up living with Michelle and Jim Bob while he went off to get help. He was revealed to be involved with Ashley Madison, a website that promoted extramarital affairs.

Before that, a police report detailing Josh inappropriately touching several of his sisters and a family friend.

Living with Michelle helped Anna Duggar with the kids while her husband was gone. Mackynzie is the same age as her Aunt Josie and very close to her Aunt Jordyn. Together, the women homeschool the kids.

Some of that was shared on the most recent season of Counting On.

Some rules have been relaxed for Anna and Josh’s kids. Recently, she shared a photo of her three older children, where Mackynzie was wearing jeans.

It was a different look, especially coming from Anna. Aside from Jessa Duggar, she has been the one who has followed the family rules the most.

Even though Anna Duggar isn’t a part of Counting On very much, followers still enjoy watching the kids grow up.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.