Anna Duggar has YouTube channel, Counting On fans want her to use it

Anna and Josh Duggar have been out of the reality television spotlight for almost five years. She has shared some screentime with her in-laws since they were taken off the air but it has been minimal.

As several of the Duggar family members branch out from Instagram to YouTube, some have wondered why Anna Duggar hasn’t jumped on board. It looks like she was ahead of the curve because she and Josh Duggar do have a channel.

Which Duggar family members have YouTube channels?

There has been a lot of talk about YouTube being the new way of life for the Duggar family. No news about Season 11 has been shared, though it appeared TLC had been filming before the coronavirus pandemic.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been using their YouTube channel on and off since their departure from Counting On.

Jessa Duggar has been updating almost daily with various tips and recipes while cross-promoting on social media. Joy-Anna Duggar announced her pregnancy on a YouTube video as she used her own footage complied and uploaded it.

When it comes to Anna Duggar, she has been more reserved. She did reveal that she and Josh Duggar have a YouTube channel but they have not used it in years. After the scrutiny they faced while being in the public eye, it only makes sense that nothing new has been added.

Will the Duggars go to social media-only instead of returning to Counting On?

News of Anna Duggar having her own YouTube channel has added to the rumors about Counting On not returning to television. If she and Josh Duggar put together their own content alongside her sisters-in-law, it could be a huge move.

Jim Bob Duggar runs things when it comes to Counting On. Could he be willing to move in a new direction and be testing the waters with Jessa Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar? Would the money be comparable?

If Anna Duggar joins them and all put together content for the family, things could be good. Many Counting On fans would like to see her family again, especially the children who have grown up so much since the days of 19 Kids and Counting. The small doses of Anna Duggar on Counting On have gotten a lot of attention.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.