Anna Duggar shares photo of oldest children, Counting On fans praise her for Mackynzie’s attire

Anna Duggar has been sharing a lot of photos of her children. The most recent photo of the three oldest children has gotten a lot of attention.

Mackynzie and her brothers, Michael and Marcus, stood together for a photo op, which Anna shared. Many of their children bare striking resemblances to other family members.

Praise for allowing Mackynzie to wear pants

In the photo that Anna Duggar shared, Mackynzie wasn’t in typical attire that is synonymous with the Duggar’s fashion choices. She had on what appears to be jeggings, a sweater dress, and vest over it. The outfit was completed with rainboots.

One follower commented about how nice it is that Anna allows her daughter some freedom when it comes to clothing. This is different than what Mackynzie is typically seen wearing, and it may have been due to the colder weather. Anna mentioned that the three older children were looking so grown up. Michael is as tall as his sister in the photo.

Some comments talked about how much the Duggar children look like their dad, Josh Duggar. The resemblance between Anna and Josh’s kids is there. When she shared a photo of Meredith with Maryella, fans couldn’t get over how much Meredith reminded them of Jordyn.

How old are Anna and Josh Duggar’s children?

Last fall, Mackynzie celebrated her 10th birthday. She is the oldest of the siblings and was born on October 8, 2009.

Michael Duggar is the second oldest child of Josh and Anna Duggar. He was born on June 15, 2011. Another boy, Michael, followed him and was welcomed into the world on June 2, 2013.

Meredith is the fourth child. She was born on July 16, 2015. This was just two months after news broke that Josh Duggar had inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend nearly a decade prior. That, coupled with news he was involved in the Ashley Madison website scandal, caused some turbulence for the couple.

Mason Duggar is the fifth child the couple welcomed. He was the first one to be born following the news of Josh’s infidelity. He arrived into the world on September 12, 2017.

Maryella is the baby of the group and was welcomed into the world on November 27, 2019. She was part of the Duggar baby boom in 2019. Maryella has four girl cousins who were born from May 2019 through January 2020, all stemming from Anna’s sisters-in-law being pregnant at the same time.

While Josh and Anna Duggar are no longer a part of the family show, Counting On fans have been keeping up with them on social media. Their kids all look alike, something that is commented on over and over again.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.