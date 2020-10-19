Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey thank followers for support, tease Counting On engagement?

Justin Duggar announced his courtship with Claire Spivey on the most recent season of Counting On. Now, the couple is teasing a new chapter.

In a new video shared on her Instagram, Justin and Claire are thanking their followers for their support.

They said the last year has been amazing, which leads to speculation they have been involved a lot longer than anyone presumed.

Are Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey teasing an engagement?

New of Justin Duggar being in a courtship with Claire Spivey was a bit of a shock. Several older Duggar brothers have not yet found their match.

He isn’t even 18 yet, so learning he was in a courtship was interesting.

The couple popped up on a family video chat that was being filmed for Counting On to announce they were officially courting. That was presumably filmed sometime in April, which lead to the conclusion the couple had been together for roughly six months.

Now, based on what the couple revealed in the Instagram video, it looks like they have been interested in and spending time with each other for a year or so. Could the story they look forward to sharing soon be an engagement?

The wink definitely heightened the suspicion.

What do we know about Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey?

Both the Duggars and Spiveys are good friends. They are both similar in their beliefs and attended Family Alert Camp in Big Sandy, Texas. Photos of the couple and their parents made the rounds last week.

Claire and Justin have known one another for a while. She is older at 19, and he will be turning 18 in November. Before it was confirmed that Claire Spivey was an adult, there was some concern about sharing her identity because she may have been a minor.

If they are a year into their relationship as they claim, the engagement will likely come shortly after Justin Duggar’s birthday.

They appear to be focused on building a life together. It has been two years since a Duggar wedding with John-David Duggar marrying Abbie Grace Burnett in 2018.

TLC has not yet renewed Counting On, but with news of the courtship between Justin and Claire coupled with two more grandchildren on the way, there is no reason for the show to end.

The Duggar brood is growing, and fans are still interested in their lives as they build their own families.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.