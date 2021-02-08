Anna Duggar shares photos from Duggar Super Bowl party

Anna Duggar shared photos from a Super Bowl event at the big Duggar house. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar revealed that she spent Super Bowl Sunday at the big house watching the game.

Sharing some photos on Instagram, it was clear that the Duggar family was gathered around to watch the biggest football game of the year. As Tampa Bay battled it out against Kansas City, her son Mason got in on the fun.

Laura DeMasie was in attendance as well. In fact, she was in the photo that Anna Duggar shared. She even joked that the long-time Duggar friend recruited her son to cheer for the Tampa Bay team.

Another over-sized Duggar event?

While it was unclear based on Anna’s photos how many people attended the Super Bowl party, it didn’t appear to be too big of an event.

In another photo shared on Instagram by Anna Duggar, the big projector screen was pulled down and the game was on for all to see. A kitten also made it in the picture as it appeared the animal found the football game interesting.

Seeing Laura DeMasie in attendance almost definitely ensures that Jana Duggar was celebrating the football game as well. She is her best friend and often spends time with the Duggar family. Rumors have circulated about their relationship for years, but it appears that they are only friends despite followers’ attempts to make it more.

Where have the Duggars been?

It has been quiet on social media where the Duggars are concerned. Anna Duggar has cut back on her posting since the holidays. She would typically share several photos of her children, especially the three little girls.

Now, it looks like things are starting to pick back up. There were several big events hosted by the Duggar family at the big house, which caused quite a stir on social media.

From the Christmas gatherings to the New Year’s Eve party, the family has gone big in recent weeks. Currently, they are planning the wedding of Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey. That is the next big agenda on the list and the one that is likely to be the most talked about in the coming weeks.

At this point, it looks like Anna Duggar is just along for the ride and enjoying the events hosted by her in-laws. Her six children are all growing up fast, and some of the earliest Duggar fans can’t believe it has been over a decade since the couple welcomed their first child.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.