Duggar New Year’s Eve: Counting On family hosts bash to ring in 2021

The Duggars are coming under fire once again.

As New Year’s Eve has come and gone, videos from the gathering that the Duggars hosted at the family compound have been revealed.

After catching heat for traveling to Texas in October and then hosting several Christmas-theme events in the days leading up to and on Christmas Day, it is clear the family isn’t worried about COVID-19.

Duggar family hosts New Year’s Eve bash

According to The Sun, the videos shared on Reddit made it clear the New Year’s Eve party was huge. There wasn’t much room for all the people who turned up to celebrate ringing in the new year.

From religious songs to singing the classic Auld Lang Syne, there wasn’t a lack of entertainment. The Duggar family members and their guests were excited to gather and spend time with each other as a tough year came to a close.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Duggar family didn’t require guests to wear masks while attending the party. In fact, not only was the number of people present concerning, but the lack of protection was also worrisome.

It isn’t likely that they will address the backlash. The Duggars typically don’t respond to what viewers are saying. Fans may recall that it took Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar several months to release a statement regarding their feud with Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard.

When will Counting On return?

As of now, an official return date has not yet been announced. Season 12 was confirmed by Hilary Spivey, but the network and family haven’t said much about new episodes.

Filming has been happening, though. From the video of the Duggar Christmas tree being put up to Jinger Duggar’s baby special, the network has complied footage for both.

At this point, the return of the show is inevitable. It will be interesting to see how the Duggar family dealt with filming an entire season during the pandemic.

Season 11 was partially shot when COVID-19 was prevalent and the early coronavirus pandemic restrictions were put into place. Interestingly enough, the Duggars appeared to be taking things seriously at that point. But now, it seems to have been for TV purposes only.

Last year, Counting On was filmed over the holiday season. That may be the case this time around too. With Kendra Caldwell expecting her third child next month and Justin Duggar’s wedding happening this year, it is likely that the upcoming episodes will have a lot to discuss.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.